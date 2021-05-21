Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 12.33% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s traded shares were 5,660,901, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.24% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the ALKS share is $23.92, that puts it down -6.74% from that peak though still a striking +31.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.35. The company’s market capitalization is $3.61 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. ALKS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS): Trading Information

Alkermes plc (ALKS) registered a 2.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.67% in intraday trading to $22.79 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.67%, and it has moved by 9.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.33%. The short interest in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is 12.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 9.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.4, which implies a decline of -0.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $29 respectively. As a result, ALKS is trading at a discount of 29.41% off the target high and -28.6% off the low.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alkermes plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alkermes plc (ALKS) shares have gone up +19.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.95% against 9.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then fall -65.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $276.93 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $293.96 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $247.53 Million and $265.01 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.9% and then jump by 10.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.4%. While earnings are projected to return 44.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -14.1% per annum.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s Biggest Investors

Alkermes plc insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102%, with the float percentage being 103.05%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 308 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.58 Million shares (or 14.69% of all shares), a total value of $470.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.54 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 12.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $409.73 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alkermes plc (ALKS) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 13,605,397 shares. This amounts to just over 8.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $285.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.45 Million, or about 4.64% of the stock, which is worth about $148.63 Million.