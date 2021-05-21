Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) Could Post A 54.27% Or More

During the recent session, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s traded shares were 2,897,079, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.3, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.34% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the AA share is $44.42, that puts it down -22.37% from that peak though still a striking +77.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.02. The company’s market capitalization is $6.8 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. AA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.16.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA): Trading Information

Alcoa Corporation (AA) registered a 1.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.81% in intraday trading to $41.69 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.44%, and it has moved by 6.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.7%. The short interest in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is 9.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.68, which implies an increase of 9.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27 and $56 respectively. As a result, AA is trading at a discount of 54.27% off the target high and -25.62% off the low.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alcoa Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alcoa Corporation (AA) shares have gone up +96.06% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5900% this quarter and then jump 205.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.59 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.68 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.11 Billion and $2.23 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.6% and then jump by 20.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28%. While earnings are projected to return 85% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Biggest Investors

Alcoa Corporation insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.17%, with the float percentage being 81.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 506 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.96 Million shares (or 9.08% of all shares), a total value of $551.05 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.16 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $492.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alcoa Corporation (AA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,943,730 shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.95 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.58 Million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $148.77 Million.