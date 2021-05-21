Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Could Post A 91.39% Or More

During the last session, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s traded shares were 9,029,861, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.18, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the AGEN share is $5.95, that puts it down -42.34% from that peak though still a striking +41.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.46. The company’s market capitalization is $929.8 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.04 Million shares over the past three months.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.3. AGEN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN): Trading Information

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.11% in intraday trading to $4.50- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.95%, and it has moved by 56.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.45%. The short interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 27.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.5, which implies an increase of 79.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $8 respectively. As a result, AGEN is trading at a discount of 91.39% off the target high and 67.46% off the low.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.41 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.93 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26.95 Million and $14Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -24.3% and then jump by 13.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.4%. While earnings are projected to return -31.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Biggest Investors

Agenus Inc. insiders own 13.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.48%, with the float percentage being 60.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.25 Million shares (or 6.41% of all shares), a total value of $38.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.78 Million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 6.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 9,610,863 shares. This amounts to just over 4.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.14 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.92 Million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $10.67 Million.