After A -8.27% Drop In The Last Week, Does Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s traded shares were 1,209,057, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.93% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the HRTX share is $22.4, that puts it down -57.19% from that peak though still a striking +12.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.52. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. HRTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX): Trading Information

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) registered a 1.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.32% in intraday trading to $15.89 this Friday, May 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.27%, and it has moved by -19.85% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -32.67%. The short interest in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 21.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 14.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33, which implies an increase of 131.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $70 respectively. As a result, HRTX is trading at a discount of 391.23% off the target high and 54.39% off the low.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) shares have jump down -24.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.4% against 15.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.8% this quarter and then jump 15.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.2%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 47.5% per annum.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Biggest Investors

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.11%, with the float percentage being 92.24%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 282 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.65 Million shares (or 12.42% of all shares), a total value of $205.04 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.49 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $137.64 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 3,037,983 shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.25 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.9 Million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $47.03 Million.