After A 6.82% Rise In The Last Week, Does Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s traded shares were 1,748,519, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.35% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the DVAX share is $12.44, that puts it down -58.88% from that peak though still a striking +54.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.58. The company’s market capitalization is $897.22 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. DVAX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX): Trading Information

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) registered a 2.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.61% in intraday trading to $8.04- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.82%, and it has moved by -12.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 75.96%. The short interest in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is 16.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.67, which implies an increase of 138.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $20 respectively. As a result, DVAX is trading at a discount of 155.43% off the target high and 104.34% off the low.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Dynavax Technologies Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares have gone up +69.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 204.92% against 9.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.6% this quarter and then fall -400% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 625.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.5%. While earnings are projected to return 65.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Biggest Investors

Dynavax Technologies Corporation insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.14%, with the float percentage being 74.43%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.6 Million shares (or 11% of all shares), a total value of $123.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.9 Million shares, is of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 9.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $107.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 6,365,371 shares. This amounts to just over 5.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.17 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.07 Million, or about 5.29% of the stock, which is worth about $38.27 Million.