After A -5.53% Drop In The Last Week, Does Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s traded shares were 3,247,193, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or $0. The 52-week high for the COTY share is $10.49, that puts it down -23.85% from that peak though still a striking +68.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.65. The company’s market capitalization is $6.5 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.58 Million shares over the past three months.

Coty Inc. (COTY) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. COTY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY): Trading Information

Coty Inc. (COTY) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.21% in intraday trading to $9.02- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.53%, and it has moved by -6.99% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 20.44%. The short interest in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is 16.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.26, which implies an increase of 21.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $15 respectively. As a result, COTY is trading at a discount of 77.1% off the target high and -29.16% off the low.

Coty Inc. (COTY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Coty Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coty Inc. (COTY) shares have gone up +65.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 114.58% against 11.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.2% this quarter and then jump 150% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -32.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $998.88 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.22 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $922.1 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -33.6%. While earnings are projected to return 72.1% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.9% per annum.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Biggest Investors

Coty Inc. insiders own 62.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.15%, with the float percentage being 127.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 396 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 31.73 Million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $222.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.92 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $188.97 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coty Inc. (COTY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8,691,603 shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.68 Million, or about 1% of the stock, which is worth about $69.24 Million.