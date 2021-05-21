After A 4.2% Rise In The Last Week, Does Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares were 1,429,657, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.25% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the LU share is $20.17, that puts it down -66.97% from that peak though still a striking +18.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.85. The company’s market capitalization is $29.72 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. LU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU): Trading Information

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) registered a -0.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.65% in intraday trading to $12.29 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.2%, and it has moved by -10.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.88%. The short interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is 21.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -7.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.6% per annum.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Biggest Investors

Lufax Holding Ltd insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.63%, with the float percentage being 7.63%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.16 Million shares (or 1.31% of all shares), a total value of $466.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.51 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $413.97 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Capital World Growth and Income Fund owns about 39,103,315 shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $567.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.2 Million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $133.59 Million.