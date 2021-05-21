After A -2.5% Drop In The Last Week, Does Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s traded shares were 1,102,941, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.24% or -$1.87. The 52-week high for the STRO share is $28.3, that puts it down -54.14% from that peak though still a striking +61.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.06. The company’s market capitalization is $846.64 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 452.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 499.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. STRO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO): Trading Information

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) registered a -9.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.78% in intraday trading to $21.05 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.5%, and it has moved by -1.98% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -15.43%. The short interest in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) is 3.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.83, which implies an increase of 73.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $37 respectively. As a result, STRO is trading at a discount of 101.53% off the target high and 52.51% off the low.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) shares have gone up +0.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6% against 9.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -142.6% this quarter and then fall -217.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.04 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.06 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.47 Million and $17.82 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.7% and then fell by -49.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 59.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s Biggest Investors

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. insiders own 10.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.59%, with the float percentage being 119.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.1 Million shares (or 6.73% of all shares), a total value of $70.6 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 Million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $60.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 2,370,975 shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.47 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 Million, or about 4.39% of the stock, which is worth about $46.1 Million.