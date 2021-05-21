After A 12.14% Rise In The Last Week, Does Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s traded shares were 123,000,000, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.04% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the F share is $13.62, that puts it down -2.87% from that peak though still a striking +58.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.5. The company’s market capitalization is $53.31 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 64.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 67.04 Million shares over the past three months.

Ford Motor Company (F) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. F has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F): Trading Information

Ford Motor Company (F) registered a 6.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.69% in intraday trading to $13.37 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.14%, and it has moved by 13.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.05%. The short interest in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is 89.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.63, which implies an increase of 2.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $17 respectively. As a result, F is trading at a discount of 28.4% off the target high and -32.02% off the low.

Ford Motor Company (F) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ford Motor Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ford Motor Company (F) shares have gone up +42.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 131.71% against 21.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.7% this quarter and then fall -73.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.99 Billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.08 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $15.95 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.8%. While earnings are projected to return 136.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 48.33% per annum.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Biggest Investors

Ford Motor Company insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.46%, with the float percentage being 55.59%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1611 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 292.62 Million shares (or 7.46% of all shares), a total value of $3.58 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 281.86 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.45 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ford Motor Company (F) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 110,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $968.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 78.3 Million, or about 2% of the stock, which is worth about $688.25 Million.