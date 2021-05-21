Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s traded shares were 1,591,416, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.62% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the AEVA share is $21.83, that puts it down -162.07% from that peak though still a striking +15.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AEVA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA): Trading Information

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) registered a 7.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.88% in intraday trading to $8.85- this Friday, May 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.99%, and it has moved by -6.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.71%. The short interest in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is 5.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.2, which implies an increase of 154.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $30 respectively. As a result, AEVA is trading at a discount of 260.14% off the target high and 92.08% off the low.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.