Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Could Post A 117.39% Or More

During the recent session, Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)’s traded shares were 847,826, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.9, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.19% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the ADES share is $6.95, that puts it down -0.72% from that peak though still a striking +48.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.52. The company’s market capitalization is $128.84 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 744.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 212.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ADES has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES): Trading Information

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) registered a 12.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.8% in intraday trading to $6.95- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30%, and it has moved by 34.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.09%. The short interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) is 1.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 117.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $15 respectively. As a result, ADES is trading at a discount of 117.39% off the target high and 117.39% off the low.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.48 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.47 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.58 Million and $19.13 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -26.3% and then jump by 1.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.8%. While earnings are projected to return -158.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 50% per annum.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)’s Biggest Investors

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. insiders own 1.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.21%, with the float percentage being 66.43%. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.98 Million shares (or 10.51% of all shares), a total value of $10.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.8 Million shares, is of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.91 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) shares are Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund owns about 1,724,209 shares. This amounts to just over 9.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 540.44 Thousand, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $2.97 Million.