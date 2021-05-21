21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) On Thursday – Up 43.64 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s traded shares were 2,475,319, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.61% or -$2.39. The 52-week high for the VNET share is $44.45, that puts it down -97.73% from that peak though still a striking +43.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.67. The company’s market capitalization is $3.23 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.15 Million shares over the past three months.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. VNET has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET): Trading Information

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) registered a -9.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.34% in intraday trading to $25.94 this Friday, May 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.05%, and it has moved by -17.84% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -35.2%. The short interest in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is 9.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.3 day(s) to cover.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $209.5 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $215.61 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $149.77 Million and $155.86 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.9% and then jump by 38.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -34.1%. While earnings are projected to return -3362.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Biggest Investors

21Vianet Group, Inc. insiders own 17.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.06%, with the float percentage being 102.43%. Blackstone Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 273 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.53 Million shares (or 6.19% of all shares), a total value of $275.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.24 Million shares, is of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s that is approximately 5.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $233.87 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1,270,574 shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 Million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $47.34 Million.