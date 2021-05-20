What Will ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Be Like After It Drops -247.75% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s traded shares were 824,553, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.65% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the CNET share is $6.19, that puts it down -247.75% from that peak though still a striking +62.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $54.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 917.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.66 Million shares over the past three months.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CNET has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET): Trading Information

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) registered a 12.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.22% in intraday trading to $1.85 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.35%, and it has moved by 0.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.26%. The short interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) is 509.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 58.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 251.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.25 and $6.25 respectively. As a result, CNET is trading at a discount of 251.12% off the target high and 251.12% off the low.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.5%. While earnings are projected to return -228% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Biggest Investors

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. insiders own 18.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.34%, with the float percentage being 0.41%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 74.47 Thousand shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $100.53 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.87 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.68 Thousand.