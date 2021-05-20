What Will LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Be Like After It Drops -219.65% From Its Highs?

During the last session, LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s traded shares were 4,770,722, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.9. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.59% or $1.47. The 52-week high for the LFMD share is $33.02, that puts it down -219.65% from that peak though still a striking +88.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.2. The company’s market capitalization is $267.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 Million shares over the past three months.

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. LFMD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD): Trading Information

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) registered a 16.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.37% in intraday trading to $10.69 this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.15%, and it has moved by 25.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.19%. The short interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) is 2.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.5, which implies an increase of 263.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35 and $40 respectively. As a result, LFMD is trading at a discount of 287.22% off the target high and 238.82% off the low.

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 67.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Biggest Investors

LifeMD, Inc. insiders own 36.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.43%, with the float percentage being 19.65%. Monashee Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 421.05 Thousand shares (or 1.61% of all shares), a total value of $2.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 234Thousand shares, is of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.53 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF owns about 327,156 shares. This amounts to just over 1.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 97.47 Thousand, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $1.54 Million.