What Will 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) Be Like After It Drops -2.8% From Its Highs?

During the last session, 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s traded shares were 2,567,336, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.2% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the XXII share is $4.78, that puts it down -2.8% from that peak though still a striking +88.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $708.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.6 Million shares over the past three months.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. XXII has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII): Trading Information

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) registered a 2.2% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.72% in intraday trading to $4.78- this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.42%, and it has moved by 30.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 111.36%. The short interest in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) is 7.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 50.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, XXII is trading at a discount of 50.54% off the target high and 50.54% off the low.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.6%. While earnings are projected to return 32.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s Biggest Investors

22nd Century Group, Inc. insiders own 2.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.82%, with the float percentage being 26.48%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.69 Million shares (or 4.39% of all shares), a total value of $14.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.84 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.85 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 6,687,621 shares. This amounts to just over 4.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.71 Million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $8.15 Million.