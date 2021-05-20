Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.96

During the last session, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s traded shares were 1,284,778, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.92% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the WRN share is $1.99, that puts it down -1.53% from that peak though still a striking +76.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $262.35 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 508.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 778.79 Million shares over the past three months.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. WRN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN): Trading Information

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) registered a -3.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.98% in intraday trading to $2.13 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.67%, and it has moved by 51.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.35%. The short interest in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) is 415.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.83, which implies an increase of 44.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.48 and $3 respectively. As a result, WRN is trading at a discount of 53.06% off the target high and 26.53% off the low.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s Biggest Investors

Western Copper and Gold Corporation insiders own 8.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.39%, with the float percentage being 15.75%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.5 Million shares (or 5.52% of all shares), a total value of $9.23 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.7 Million shares, is of Claret Asset Management Corp’s that is approximately 2.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.66 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold owns about 7,309,100 shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 Million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $2.82 Million.