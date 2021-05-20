VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Rose 91.75% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -22.95% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s traded shares were 2,705,487, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.47% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the VVPR share is $24.33, that puts it down -240.28% from that peak though still a striking +91.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $121.12 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 141.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 360.05 Million shares over the past three months.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. VVPR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR): Trading Information

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) registered a 3.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.88% in intraday trading to $8.40- this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.22%, and it has moved by -12.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.95%. The short interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is 54.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -49.2%. While earnings are projected to return -252.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Biggest Investors

VivoPower International PLC insiders own 55.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.59%, with the float percentage being 10.37%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 202.48 Thousand shares (or 1.49% of all shares), a total value of $2.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 159.78 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.61 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-AI Powered International Equity ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8,836 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89.07 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $14.93 Thousand.