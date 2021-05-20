Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Is Worth Evaluating At $8.31

During the last session, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s traded shares were 1,098,776, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.66% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the VFF share is $20.32, that puts it down -144.53% from that peak though still a striking +68.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.58. The company’s market capitalization is $662.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.28 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.93 Million shares over the past three months.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. VFF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF): Trading Information

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) registered a -1.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.46% in intraday trading to $8.98- this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.32%, and it has moved by -25.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.05%. The short interest in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is 4.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.44, which implies an increase of 121.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.7 and $26 respectively. As a result, VFF is trading at a discount of 212.88% off the target high and 4.69% off the low.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.