UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) On Wednesday – Up 85.68 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares were 5,253,433, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.6, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.03% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the TIGR share is $38.5, that puts it down -118.75% from that peak though still a striking +85.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $2.5 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.97 Million shares over the past three months.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. TIGR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR): Trading Information

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) registered a 1.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.19% in intraday trading to $18.18 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.87%, and it has moved by -12.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 121.66%. The short interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 5.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.87, which implies an increase of 35.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.63 and $30 respectively. As a result, TIGR is trading at a discount of 70.45% off the target high and 22.9% off the low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $270.24 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.4 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $138.5 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 95.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 297.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Biggest Investors

UP Fintech Holding Limited insiders own 8.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.48%, with the float percentage being 7.1%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.37 Million shares (or 1.15% of all shares), a total value of $10.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.1 Million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.73 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 67,258 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.03 Thousand, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $765.49 Thousand.