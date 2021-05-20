UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s traded shares were 1,486,643, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.29% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the UBS share is $16.31, that puts it down -3.75% from that peak though still a striking +42.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.99. The company’s market capitalization is $55.06 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.19 Million shares over the past three months.

UBS Group AG (UBS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. UBS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS): Trading Information

UBS Group AG (UBS) registered a 1.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.04% in intraday trading to $15.72 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.9%, and it has moved by 0.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.21%. The short interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is 8.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.84, which implies an increase of 13.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.47 and $20.27 respectively. As a result, UBS is trading at a discount of 28.94% off the target high and -7.95% off the low.

UBS Group AG (UBS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.5%. While earnings are projected to return 54.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.74% per annum.

UBS Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for UBS Group AG is 0.37, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.4%.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Biggest Investors

UBS Group AG insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.11%, with the float percentage being 52.14%. Norges Bank Investment Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 888 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 171.14 Million shares (or 4.43% of all shares), a total value of $2.42 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 131.49 Million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 3.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.04 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UBS Group AG (UBS) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 77,467,842 shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.09 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 45.37 Million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $652.89 Million.