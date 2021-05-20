U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) On Wednesday – Up 89.36 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s traded shares were 1,165,278, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.61% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the SLCA share is $15.38, that puts it down -35.27% from that peak though still a striking +89.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $845.26 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 737.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 Million shares over the past three months.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. SLCA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA): Trading Information

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) registered a -4.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.64% in intraday trading to $12.18 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.97%, and it has moved by -4.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.97%. The short interest in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is 3.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.9, which implies an increase of 13.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $16 respectively. As a result, SLCA is trading at a discount of 40.72% off the target high and -29.64% off the low.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) shares have gone up +235.4% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.97% against 26.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -77.8% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $252.45 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $261.15 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $172.54 Million and $175.18 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.3% and then jump by 49.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -59.6%. While earnings are projected to return 58.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Biggest Investors

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. insiders own 2.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.03%, with the float percentage being 78.25%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.36 Million shares (or 15.29% of all shares), a total value of $79.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.96 Million shares, is of Ariel Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 12.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $62.91 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) shares are Ariel Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Ariel Fund owns about 5,120,584 shares. This amounts to just over 6.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.95 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.96 Million, or about 6.68% of the stock, which is worth about $60.98 Million.