The Future Belongs To United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

United States Steel Corporation (X) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. X has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.76.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.8, which implies an increase of 8.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $35 respectively. As a result, X is trading at a discount of 46.75% off the target high and -41.3% off the low.

United States Steel Corporation (X) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that United States Steel Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United States Steel Corporation (X) shares have gone up +119.1% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 203.4% this quarter and then jump 320.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.62 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.59 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.09 Billion and $2.22 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 121.2% and then jump by 106.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12%. While earnings are projected to return -61.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

X Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United States Steel Corporation is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.99%.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Biggest Investors

United States Steel Corporation insiders own 1.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.26%, with the float percentage being 67.96%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 449 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 35.33 Million shares (or 13.1% of all shares), a total value of $924.46 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.78 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $596.27 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United States Steel Corporation (X) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 7,087,381 shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $185.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.39 Million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $167.12 Million.