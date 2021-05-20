The Future Belongs To Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s traded shares were 1,213,758, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.43% or $2.84. The 52-week high for the CRCT share is $27.68, that puts it down 0% from that peak though still a striking +34.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18. The company’s market capitalization is $6.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 294.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Biggest Investors

Cricut, Inc. insiders own 10.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.73%, with the float percentage being 80.97%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.46 Million shares (or 8.86% of all shares), a total value of $28.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.26 Million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.87 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) shares are Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 688,669 shares. This amounts to just over 4.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 175.53 Thousand, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $3.47 Million.