The Future Belongs To Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors – Marketing Sentinel

The Future Belongs To Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. COIN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.99.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $409.46, which implies an increase of 77.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250 and $650 respectively. As a result, COIN is trading at a discount of 182.04% off the target high and 8.48% off the low.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 519.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

