The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Is Worth Evaluating At $89.61

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. BX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $91.61, which implies an increase of 2.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.5 and $102 respectively. As a result, BX is trading at a discount of 13.83% off the target high and -15.75% off the low.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Blackstone Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) shares have gone up +53.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.45% against 12%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.7% this quarter and then jump 30.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 Billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.88 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.11 Billion and $1.46 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.7% and then jump by 28.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.6%. While earnings are projected to return -50.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.45% per annum.

BX Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Blackstone Group Inc. is 2.69, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.53%.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s Biggest Investors

The Blackstone Group Inc. insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.99%, with the float percentage being 64.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1473 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 38.48 Million shares (or 5.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.87 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.51 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.8 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 19,014,591 shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.23 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.63 Million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $943.75 Million.