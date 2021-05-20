Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 32.64% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s traded shares were 3,107,765, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or $0. The 52-week high for the SYN share is $1.7, that puts it down -233.33% from that peak though still a striking +50.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $65.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SYN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN): Trading Information

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.72% in intraday trading to $0.538 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.36%, and it has moved by -1.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.64%. The short interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) is 5.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.88, which implies an increase of 268.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, SYN is trading at a discount of 390.2% off the target high and 145.1% off the low.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.9%. While earnings are projected to return 32.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s Biggest Investors

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. insiders own 1.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.53%, with the float percentage being 1.56%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.24 Million shares (or 0.95% of all shares), a total value of $474.05 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 127.7 Thousand shares, is of Fisher Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $87.12 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 74,300 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.46 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 35Thousand, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $23.57 Thousand.