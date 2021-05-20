Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s traded shares were 2,355,668, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.81% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the SUNW share is $29.37, that puts it down -237.2% from that peak though still a striking +96.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $235.59 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.39 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.73 Million shares over the past three months.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SUNW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW): Trading Information

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) registered a 3.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $8.84- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.52%, and it has moved by -15.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 70.12%. The short interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is 2.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8, which implies a decline of -8.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $8 respectively. As a result, SUNW is trading at a discount of -8.15% off the target high and -8.15% off the low.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunworks, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) shares have gone up +114% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 75% this quarter and then jump 22.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 230.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.3 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.4 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.67 Million and $7.3 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 244.4% and then jump by 494.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -39.5%. While earnings are projected to return 50.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Biggest Investors

Sunworks, Inc. insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.3%, with the float percentage being 30.58%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.51 Million shares (or 16.67% of all shares), a total value of $66.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 716.13 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.51 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3,032,878 shares. This amounts to just over 11.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.52 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 Million, or about 4.5% of the stock, which is worth about $17.87 Million.