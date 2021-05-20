Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK): Can A Stock That’s Down -3.251% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the recent session, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s traded shares were 1,910,199, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $114.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.76% or $1.99. The 52-week high for the SPLK share is $225.89, that puts it down -96.84% from that peak though still a striking +0.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $114.03. The company’s market capitalization is $18.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SPLK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.7.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK): Trading Information

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) registered a 1.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.01% in intraday trading to $117.0 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.39%, and it has moved by -12.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.51%. The short interest in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is 6.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $186.04, which implies an increase of 62.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $135 and $265 respectively. As a result, SPLK is trading at a discount of 130.92% off the target high and 17.64% off the low.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Splunk Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares have jump down -41.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.45% against -1.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -25% this quarter and then fall -21.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $491.34 Million as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 30 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $561.34 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $442.54 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.9%. While earnings are projected to return -156.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 4% per annum.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Biggest Investors

Splunk Inc. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.55%, with the float percentage being 94.87%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1018 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 25.47 Million shares (or 15.54% of all shares), a total value of $4.33 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.39 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.44 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,514,480 shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $766.97 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.87 Million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $656.73 Million.