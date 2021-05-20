SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s 16.69% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s traded shares were 18,113,466, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.15% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the SOS share is $15.88, that puts it down -391.64% from that peak though still a striking +74.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.83. The company’s market capitalization is $579.81 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 61.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 65.41 Million shares over the past three months.

SOS Limited (SOS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5. SOS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS): Trading Information

SOS Limited (SOS) registered a -4.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.28% in intraday trading to $3.60- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.52%, and it has moved by -18.64% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 118.24%. The short interest in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is 23.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20, which implies an increase of 519.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $20 respectively. As a result, SOS is trading at a discount of 519.2% off the target high and 519.2% off the low.

SOS Limited (SOS) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.03 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.97 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.91 Million and $7.63 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -62.7% and then jump by 200.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.4%. While earnings are projected to return 98.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Biggest Investors

SOS Limited insiders own 2.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.12%, with the float percentage being 0.12%. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 114.2 Thousand shares (or 0.39% of all shares), a total value of $568.72 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.1 Thousand shares, is of Cutler Group LP’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $264.42 Thousand.