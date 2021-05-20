Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.48

During the last session, Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s traded shares were 4,873,142, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.14% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SONM share is $1.9, that puts it down -295.83% from that peak though still a striking +12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $31.69 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 771.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SONM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM): Trading Information

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) registered a 4.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $0.489 this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.23%, and it has moved by -25.23% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -34.01%. The short interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is 727.73 Million shares and it means that shorts have 255.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.75, which implies an increase of 264.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.5 and $2 respectively. As a result, SONM is trading at a discount of 316.67% off the target high and 212.5% off the low.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonim Technologies, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) shares have jump down -10.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.23% against 28.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.2% this quarter and then jump 54.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 53.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Biggest Investors

Sonim Technologies, Inc. insiders own 9.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.34%, with the float percentage being 59.99%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.82 Million shares (or 17.82% of all shares), a total value of $8.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.57 Million shares, is of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.86 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that 180 Degree Capital Corp owns about 6,045,229 shares. This amounts to just over 9.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.38 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 173.95 Thousand, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $180.91 Thousand.