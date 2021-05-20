SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. SDC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.46, which implies an increase of 41.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $17 respectively. As a result, SDC is trading at a discount of 110.4% off the target high and -13.37% off the low.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SmileDirectClub, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) shares have jump down -19.78% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60% this quarter and then jump 27.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -138.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 43.1% per annum.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s Biggest Investors

SmileDirectClub, Inc. insiders own 1.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.08%, with the float percentage being 75.56%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 213 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.9 Million shares (or 10.07% of all shares), a total value of $122.72 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.46 Million shares, is of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 7.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $87.26 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 3,568,228 shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.61 Million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $31.15 Million.