SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s traded shares were 6,474,956, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.4% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the LEDS share is $9.38, that puts it down -20.88% from that peak though still a striking +78.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.7. The company’s market capitalization is $31.49 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.84 Million shares over the past three months.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LEDS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS): Trading Information

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) registered a -1.4% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.85% in intraday trading to $9.45- this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.86%, and it has moved by 147.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 116.76%. The short interest in SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) is 100.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 20.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies an increase of 286.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $30 respectively. As a result, LEDS is trading at a discount of 286.6% off the target high and 286.6% off the low.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.4%. While earnings are projected to return 86.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 50% per annum.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Biggest Investors

SemiLEDs Corporation insiders own 40.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.69%, with the float percentage being 12.9%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 253.06 Thousand shares (or 6.24% of all shares), a total value of $1.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.8 Thousand shares, is of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $90.27 Thousand.