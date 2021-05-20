SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s traded shares were 1,434,325, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.39% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SEAC share is $3.04, that puts it down -178.9% from that peak though still a striking +36.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $52.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 119.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.68 Million shares over the past three months.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SEAC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC): Trading Information

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) registered a -4.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.63% in intraday trading to $1.18 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.81%, and it has moved by 2.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.14%. The short interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is 4.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3, which implies an increase of 175.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $3 respectively. As a result, SEAC is trading at a discount of 175.23% off the target high and 175.23% off the low.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SeaChange International, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) shares have gone up +31.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.79% against 10.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.7% this quarter and then jump 42.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.4%. While earnings are projected to return -138.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Biggest Investors

SeaChange International, Inc. insiders own 17.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.26%, with the float percentage being 22.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 3.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.01 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.41 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 464,902 shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $720.6 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 436.33 Thousand, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $610.86 Thousand.