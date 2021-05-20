Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Jumped 16.81% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the recent session, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s traded shares were 1,029,414, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.23% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SLRX share is $3.5, that puts it down -163.16% from that peak though still a striking +57.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $59.01 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 567.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. SLRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX): Trading Information

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) registered a -2.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.58% in intraday trading to $1.51 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.2%, and it has moved by 16.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.05%. The short interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) is 1.37 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.4, which implies an increase of 230.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.8 and $5 respectively. As a result, SLRX is trading at a discount of 275.94% off the target high and 185.71% off the low.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) shares have gone up +91.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56% against 15.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.3% this quarter and then jump 61.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.5%. While earnings are projected to return 76.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Biggest Investors

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 1.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14%, with the float percentage being 14.21%. Sio Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.66 Million shares (or 3.7% of all shares), a total value of $1.51 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.51 Million shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.37 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 91,779 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $165.2 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52.22 Thousand, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $47.52 Thousand.