Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Rose 3.81% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -66.16% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s traded shares were 3,251,632, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.06% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the RMO share is $38.9, that puts it down -411.17% from that peak though still a striking +3.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.32. The company’s market capitalization is $993.46 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. RMO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO): Trading Information

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) registered a -2.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.82% in intraday trading to $8.08- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.58%, and it has moved by -0.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.16%. The short interest in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is 21.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.54, which implies an increase of 25.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.7 and $15 respectively. As a result, RMO is trading at a discount of 97.11% off the target high and -11.96% off the low.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -234.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.