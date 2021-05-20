Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s traded shares were 41,160,409, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.5. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.56% or -$1.42. The 52-week high for the RIOT share is $79.5, that puts it down -229.33% from that peak though still a striking +96.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 30.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. RIOT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT): Trading Information

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) registered a -5.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.43% in intraday trading to $26.95 this Thursday, May 13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.97%, and it has moved by -40.98% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 42.08%. The short interest in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 11.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64, which implies an increase of 165.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64 and $64 respectively. As a result, RIOT is trading at a discount of 165.12% off the target high and 165.12% off the low.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Riot Blockchain, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) shares have gone up +488.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 622.22% against 12.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 233.3% this quarter and then jump 258.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1599.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.3 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.9 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.39 Million and $1.9 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 918.4% and then jump by 2421.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.1%. While earnings are projected to return 70.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Biggest Investors

Riot Blockchain, Inc. insiders own 2.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.26%, with the float percentage being 19.73%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.24 Million shares (or 3.85% of all shares), a total value of $55.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.66 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $45.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,283,657 shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.81 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 Million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $21.28 Million.