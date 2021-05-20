Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) On Wednesday – Up 78.96 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s traded shares were 2,476,441, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.1% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the RRC share is $14.02, that puts it down -1.01% from that peak though still a striking +78.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.92. The company’s market capitalization is $3.39 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. RRC has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC): Trading Information

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) registered a -1.1% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.14% in intraday trading to $14.34 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.57%, and it has moved by 58.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 107.31%. The short interest in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is 28.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.24, which implies a decline of -11.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $20 respectively. As a result, RRC is trading at a discount of 44.09% off the target high and -42.36% off the low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Range Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares have gone up +98.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1200% against 9.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 300% this quarter and then jump 660% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $547.53 Million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $581.22 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $349.26 Million and $381.55 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.8% and then jump by 52.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.2%. While earnings are projected to return 57.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 31.86% per annum.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Biggest Investors

Range Resources Corporation insiders own 2.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.09%, with the float percentage being 94.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 39.84 Million shares (or 15.35% of all shares), a total value of $411.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.02 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $279.08 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 17,234,994 shares. This amounts to just over 6.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $178.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.14 Million, or about 3.91% of the stock, which is worth about $104.72 Million.