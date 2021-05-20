Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)’s traded shares were 3,189,958, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $120.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.26% or -$10.83. The 52-week high for the RL share is $129.75, that puts it down -7.93% from that peak though still a striking +48.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.37. The company’s market capitalization is $8.8 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 801Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. RL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.73.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL): Trading Information

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) registered a -8.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.41% in intraday trading to $140.2 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.69%, and it has moved by 1.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.05%. The short interest in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is 2.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $138.5, which implies an increase of 15.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $92 and $170 respectively. As a result, RL is trading at a discount of 41.41% off the target high and -23.47% off the low.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ralph Lauren Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) shares have gone up +65.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -91.01% against 6.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -7.4% this quarter and then jump 155.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -29.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.21 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.27 Billion and $615.02 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -5.3% and then jump by 84% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.7%. While earnings are projected to return -40.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.79% per annum.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)’s Biggest Investors

Ralph Lauren Corporation insiders own 1.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.89%, with the float percentage being 97.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 542 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.7 Million shares (or 9.74% of all shares), a total value of $578.72 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.35 Million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 6.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $412.01 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) shares are JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund owns about 1,425,969 shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.09 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 Million, or about 2.9% of the stock, which is worth about $144.99 Million.