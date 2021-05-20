Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s traded shares were 1,084,539, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.66% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the RMED share is $17, that puts it down -461.06% from that peak though still a striking +5.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $9.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 Million shares over the past three months.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. RMED has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.94.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED): Trading Information

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) registered a -0.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.87% in intraday trading to $4.26- this Thursday, May 13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.7%, and it has moved by -21.71% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -59.22%. The short interest in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) is 332.8 Million shares and it means that shorts have 180.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 725.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $25 respectively. As a result, RMED is trading at a discount of 725.08% off the target high and 725.08% off the low.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) shares have jump down -41.93% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 79% this quarter and then jump 73.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 80.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s Biggest Investors

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. insiders own 18.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.89%, with the float percentage being 28.1%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 203.31 Thousand shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $1.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 141.99 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 94,188 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $699.82 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.58 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $41.46 Thousand.