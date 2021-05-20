PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Are Down -8.99% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s traded shares were 1,803,802, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.63% or $1.29. The 52-week high for the PCT share is $35.75, that puts it down -143.53% from that peak though still a striking +33.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.76. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 507.48 Million shares over the past three months.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PCT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT): Trading Information

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) registered a 9.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.05% in intraday trading to $15.46 this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.6%, and it has moved by -37.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.99%. The short interest in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is 2.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.5, which implies an increase of 216.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $48 respectively. As a result, PCT is trading at a discount of 226.98% off the target high and 206.54% off the low.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Biggest Investors

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. insiders own 16.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.9%, with the float percentage being 32.34%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.18 Million shares (or 14.52% of all shares), a total value of $438.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.29 Million shares, is of Samlyn Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 2.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $83.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 64,980 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.66 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.8 Thousand, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $530.4 Thousand.