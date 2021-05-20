Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s traded shares were 1,232,857, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.82% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the PROG share is $15.92, that puts it down -610.71% from that peak though still a striking +5.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $135.17 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 278.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 511.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PROG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.8.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG): Trading Information

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) registered a 1.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.5% in intraday trading to $2.56- this Friday, May 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.28%, and it has moved by -29.56% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -57.82%. The short interest in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) is 3.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.6, which implies an increase of 194.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $12 respectively. As a result, PROG is trading at a discount of 435.71% off the target high and -10.71% off the low.

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Progenity, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Progenity, Inc. (PROG) shares have jump down -48.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.34% against 15.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.9% this quarter and then jump 36.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.76 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.95 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.27 Million and $25.94 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.2% and then jump by 15.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -38.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Biggest Investors

Progenity, Inc. insiders own 25.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.07%, with the float percentage being 83.22%. Athyrium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.03 Million shares (or 44.8% of all shares), a total value of $143.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.54 Million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 10.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $34.73 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Progenity, Inc. (PROG) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 328,145 shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.74 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 310.4 Thousand, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $1.48 Million.