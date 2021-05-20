PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE): Can A Stock That’s Up 4.4% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s traded shares were 2,341,165, with the beta value of the company hitting 1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PTE share is $2.38, that puts it down -142.86% from that peak though still a striking +43.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $78.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.85 Million shares over the past three months.

PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. PTE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE): Trading Information

PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) registered a -0.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.29% in intraday trading to $1.26 this Thursday, May 13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.39%, and it has moved by 10.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44%. The short interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) is 4.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.75, which implies an increase of 180.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $3 respectively. As a result, PTE is trading at a discount of 206.12% off the target high and 155.1% off the low.

PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that PolarityTE, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) shares have gone up +17.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50% against 15.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.7% this quarter and then jump 27.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.1%. While earnings are projected to return 70.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s Biggest Investors

PolarityTE, Inc. insiders own 16.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.9%, with the float percentage being 20.25%. Advisor Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.25 Million shares (or 2.79% of all shares), a total value of $2.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.01 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 2.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.23 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 600,972 shares. This amounts to just over 0.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $408.66 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 306.87 Thousand, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $208.67 Thousand.