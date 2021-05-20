PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Could Post A 109.06% Or More

During the last session, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s traded shares were 533,631, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.68% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the PDSB share is $7.3, that puts it down -27.18% from that peak though still a striking +88.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $127.88 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 371.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 Million shares over the past three months.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. PDSB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB): Trading Information

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) registered a 2.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.03% in intraday trading to $5.80- this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.45%, and it has moved by 10.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 168.22%. The short interest in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is 665.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 496.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.35, which implies an increase of 45.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.5 and $12 respectively. As a result, PDSB is trading at a discount of 109.06% off the target high and 13.24% off the low.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.4%. While earnings are projected to return 38.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Biggest Investors

PDS Biotechnology Corporation insiders own 26.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.09%, with the float percentage being 19.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 860.99 Thousand shares (or 3.86% of all shares), a total value of $3.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 667.75 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 568,427 shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.22 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 375Thousand, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 Million.