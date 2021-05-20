Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Jumped 51.22% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s traded shares were 111,000,000, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.35% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the ONTX share is $1.93, that puts it down -107.53% from that peak though still a striking +79.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $218.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 50.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. ONTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX): Trading Information

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) registered a -14.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.91% in intraday trading to $1.1 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 70.04%, and it has moved by 51.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 98.58%. The short interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is 6.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.05, which implies an increase of 227.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.1 and $4 respectively. As a result, ONTX is trading at a discount of 330.11% off the target high and 125.81% off the low.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $150Million and $56Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -60% and then jump by 7.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 75.3%. While earnings are projected to return 90.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Biggest Investors

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.08%, with the float percentage being 15.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.26 Million shares (or 3.49% of all shares), a total value of $3.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.29 Million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $600.05 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5,849,848 shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.15 Million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $999.22 Thousand.