Now Is A Good Time To Buy QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. QS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS): Trading Information

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) registered a -6.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.72% in intraday trading to $30.83 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.21%, and it has moved by -10.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.31%. The short interest in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 20.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49, which implies an increase of 72.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33 and $70 respectively. As a result, QS is trading at a discount of 146.05% off the target high and 15.99% off the low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 93.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Biggest Investors

QuantumScape Corporation insiders own 33.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.42%, with the float percentage being 50.11%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.5 Million shares (or 5.16% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.03 Million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 3.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $762.51 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 763,227 shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.45 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 708.57 Thousand, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $31.71 Million.