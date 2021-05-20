Now Is A Good Time To Buy Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. INO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.63, which implies an increase of 93.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $35 respectively. As a result, INO is trading at a discount of 396.45% off the target high and -14.89% off the low.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) shares have jump down -46.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.87% against 9.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.9% this quarter and then fall -300% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 483.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $990Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.35 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $267Million and $236Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 270.8% and then jump by 5133.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.2%. While earnings are projected to return 11.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Biggest Investors

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 1.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.4%, with the float percentage being 37.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.52 Million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $162.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.49 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $106.62 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,721,277 shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.68 Million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $43.44 Million.