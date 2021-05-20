Now Is A Good Time To Buy GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (GME) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.9. GME has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME): Trading Information

GameStop Corp. (GME) registered a -6.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.77% in intraday trading to $189.2 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.6%, and it has moved by 2.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 796.13%. The short interest in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is 11.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.17, which implies a decline of -71.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $175 respectively. As a result, GME is trading at a discount of 3.65% off the target high and -94.08% off the low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that GameStop Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GameStop Corp. (GME) shares have gone up +1299.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.56% against 28.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.8% this quarter and then jump 52.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.13 Billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.03 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.07 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.5%. While earnings are projected to return 37.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Biggest Investors

GameStop Corp. insiders own 19.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.54%, with the float percentage being 134.69%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.28 Million shares (or 13.11% of all shares), a total value of $174.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.22 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $173.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,645,620 shares. This amounts to just over 5.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $692.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.47 Million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $27.66 Million.