Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares were 13,377,339, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.18% or -$0.85. The 52-week high for the NKLA share is $93.99, that puts it down -628.61% from that peak though still a striking +15.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.84. The company’s market capitalization is $5.06 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. NKLA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA): Trading Information

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) registered a -6.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.83% in intraday trading to $14.15 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.63%, and it has moved by 25.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.47%. The short interest in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 62.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.86, which implies an increase of 53.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $30 respectively. As a result, NKLA is trading at a discount of 132.56% off the target high and -14.73% off the low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Nikola Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares have jump down -41.1% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -75.81% against 22.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -81.2% this quarter and then fall -75% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22373.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.74 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20Million and $30Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50% and then jump by 5700% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -80.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.59% per annum.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Biggest Investors

Nikola Corporation insiders own 59.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.63%, with the float percentage being 45.65%. Norges Bank Investment Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 297 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.04 Million shares (or 4.35% of all shares), a total value of $260.01 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.05 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $214.34 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,867,806 shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.28 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.05 Million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $31.22 Million.