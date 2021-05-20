News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Received A 49.57% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s traded shares were 2,394,772, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.17% or $0.82. The 52-week high for the NWSA share is $27.68, that puts it down -3.17% from that peak though still a striking +69.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.26. The company’s market capitalization is $15.43 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.82 Million shares over the past three months.

News Corporation (NWSA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. NWSA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA): Trading Information

News Corporation (NWSA) registered a 3.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2% in intraday trading to $27.47 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.55%, and it has moved by 1.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.81%. The short interest in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) is 7.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.87, which implies an increase of 18.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.5 and $35.6 respectively. As a result, NWSA is trading at a discount of 32.69% off the target high and 6.22% off the low.

News Corporation (NWSA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that News Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. News Corporation (NWSA) shares have gone up +49.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 104.55% against 15%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.3% this quarter and then jump 233.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -1.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.19 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.17 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.27 Billion and $1.92 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -3.3% and then jump by 12.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -44.2%. While earnings are projected to return -918.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 62.74% per annum.

NWSA Dividend Yield

News Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for News Corporation is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.46%.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s Biggest Investors

News Corporation insiders own 0.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.65%, with the float percentage being 100.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 616 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 51.5 Million shares (or 13.17% of all shares), a total value of $1.31 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.78 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 12.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.29 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of News Corporation (NWSA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 15,522,795 shares. This amounts to just over 3.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $278.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.68 Million, or about 3.5% of the stock, which is worth about $245.82 Million.