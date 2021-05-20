New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Is Worth Evaluating At $4.51

During the recent session, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s traded shares were 1,489,624, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.56% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the NYMT share is $4.78, that puts it down -5.99% from that peak though still a striking +72.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.61 Million shares over the past three months.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. NYMT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT): Trading Information

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) registered a 0.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.66% in intraday trading to $4.54- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.5%, and it has moved by 3.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.22%. The short interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is 8.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.81, which implies an increase of 6.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $6 respectively. As a result, NYMT is trading at a discount of 33.04% off the target high and -11.31% off the low.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) shares have gone up +42.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 153.93% against -0.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 107% this quarter and then fall -53.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28%. While earnings are projected to return -238.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.59% per annum.

NYMT Dividend Yield

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 15.22%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Biggest Investors

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. insiders own 0.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.2%, with the float percentage being 55.64%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 292 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 67.27 Million shares (or 17.74% of all shares), a total value of $248.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.44 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $86.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 25,193,994 shares. This amounts to just over 6.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.75 Million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $39.67 Million.